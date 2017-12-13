Credit: @PaulyHoffy

It is time to say goodbye to one of our favorite interns! Intern Paul is graduating Berklee College of Music on Thursday and is moving back to his home of Los Angeles, so we are sad to see him go. Some of our favorite moments include him singing with the Backstreet Boys, disrupting local news stations, and attracting Katy Perry’s attention.

Click play to hear it all above, and feel free to follow him on Instagram and Twitter (@PaulyHoffy) to see where life takes him!

