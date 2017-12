Credit: Dreamstime

We can’t get enough of these kids who have called our Santa Hotline and asked Santa what they want for Christmas. We have decided, however, that “umm” is the word of the season because these kids use it A LOT. They don’t actually know what they want!

Click play above to find out what these kids think they want for Christmas.

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.