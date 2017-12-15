- Kevin Hart talked about his cheating scandal in an interview for his new movie Jumanji yesterday. What comedian starred in the original Jumanji?
- Joe Jonas announced that he’ll be joining Australian’s version of The Voice as a coach. Joe is the lead vocalist for this band who had the hit “Cake By The Ocean”. Name them.
- A Reddit user said they once binged the entire series of “The Office” in 5 to 10 days, and Netflix emailed to see if they were okay. Where Does the American version of “The Office” take place.
- Beyonce fans are speculating that she might reunite Destiny’s Child at Coachella. Which of these was Destiny’s Child’s first #1 hit ever back in 1999. Bills Bills Bills or Survivor?
- 51 years ago today Walt Disney passed away. Disney made two animated dogs famous in Goofy and Pluto. Which of them did he create first?
- Mark Hamill says he made out with Carrie Fisher on the set of the original “Star Wars”, but that’s as far as they went. What is the name of the new Star Wars movie that premiered last night?
- ABC has fired Mario Batali from his show on the network over his sexual harassment allegations. Batali was known for only wearing what type of shoe for YEARS before recently switching to Yeezy’s. What were they?
- Actress Mila Jovovich is 42 today. She’s best known for her starring role in this film franchise based off a video game where she has starred in a whopping SIX films as Alice.
- Selena Gomez wished Taylor Swift a happy birthday on Instagram. Which of the two has more Instagram followerse?
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced next year’s inductees: Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars and Nina Simone will all join the class of 2018. Which of these artists is NOT in the hall of fame. – Willie Nelson, ABBA or Billy Joel