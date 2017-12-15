By: Eric Donnelly

Not So Silent Night was incredible last night, thanks to Kesha and Bleachers!

Before the show, Kesha caught up with Karson, Kennedy, and Salt backstage where she opened up about where she was when she found out she received a GRAMMY nomination for her new album Rainbow — Best Pop Vocal Album.

“I was in my bed covered in cats” she revealed. “I checked my phone and I had 78 text messages and thought I hope this is a good 78 text messages!”

The “Boots” songstress called her mom, Pebe Sebert, once she saw her congratulations text. Pebe called it before that she would be nominated, and she was right!

The cats did not seem thrilled…check out the full interview below!



