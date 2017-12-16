Congrats to New England artist Chelsea Cutler — One of our #BestOf2017!

The Westport, CT singer/songwriter was first featured on #15Seconds back in early 2016 with her song Wake Up. This summer, we featured her song You Make Me which sounds like a hit to us!

See ALL the BEST OF 2017 artists!

Check out all of the artists we featured in 2017 HERE.

(From our feature earlier this year):

Got another New Englander in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight. Take a listen to the new song from Chelsea Cutler called You Make Me and TELL US what you think!

