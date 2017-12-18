2018 is going to be an amazing year for Brynn Elliott. She graduates from Harvard in May, then she’ll officially release her first single and I predict the world will take notice.

We had the pleasure of seeing her perform at Brighton Music Hall this Fall and, I can tell you first hand — she’s the real deal.

One of my 3 favorite #15Seconds artists this year, Brynn has definitely earned a spot on our Best Of 2017 list!

(From our feature earlier this year):

We’ve got a truly talented Boston artist in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight.

Introducing, Brynn Elliott. A senior at Harvard, Brynn not only has a great voice but she writes really cool songs that are guaranteed to get stuck in your brain. Seriously, I see BIG THINGS in the future for this one…

Take a listen to Brynn’s original song Might Not Like Me and TELL US what you think!

Catch Brynn Elliott LIVE at Brighton Music Hall on October 23, 2017. All proceeds go to Y2Y – a youth homeless shelter in Harvard Square!

And check out Brynn’s new song Psycho, Stupid, Crazy:

