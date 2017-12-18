Credit: Eminem "Walk On Water" Single Cover

By: Eric Donnelly

Probably the only time Beyonce will be a backup plan.

Eminem’s collaborator and producer, Mr. Porter, opened up about creating the Revival track “Walk On Water.” Speaking with Hip-Hop blog community ThisIs50, Porter said the track was intended for Adele, but unfortunately something happened with her voice so she was unable to do it.





As Porter stated, when it came to the collaboration, “there’s only a couple people that could pull that off.” Adele and Beyonce are definitely in a league of their own, and if an Adele version happened it would probably be just as perfect.

Eminem’s Revival also features some more big name collaborations, such as Beyonce, Alicia Keys, P!nk, Kehlani, and even Ed Sheeran.

Listen to “Walk On Water” below!



