By: Eric Donnelly

HERE WE GO!

There is no official word if this is a confirmed story or not, but according to Vital Vegas, an all things Vegas blogsite, Lady Gaga will soon have a Las Vegas residency of her own.

The website post reads, “MGM Resorts has snagged another bona fide superstar for its Park Theater at Park MGM (currently Monte Carlo). We have it on good authority Lady Gaga has been signed for a 50-show residency. Expect an official announcement of the deal this week.”

According to whatever sources they have, the report claims Mother Monster could be receiving north of $100-million for the 50-show stint. This would be amazing if it turns out to be the truth — her show would be incredible!

An interesting fact in all of this is that MGM Resorts International — the company that owns the Monte Carlo — is currently rebranding the hotel with prime real estate on the strip to the Park MGM. The rebrand started in June 2016 and is meant to appeal to a younger, modern, upscale crowd…Lady Gaga definitely would appeal to that demographic, who would love to see an amazing show.

Lady Gaga was also recently in Las Vegas performing her JOANNE World Tour — maybe she signed a deal while she was there? “In Las Vegas where I’m so happy. Right in the heart of showbiz baby!”

We will continue to update if there are more reports, or announcements regarding this story. Fingers crossed!