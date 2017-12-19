Another great local artist lands on our Best Of 2017 list! Check out Terence Ryan‘s album Don’t Panic…

(From our feature earlier this year):

Really proud to introduce you to Boston singer/songwriter Terence Ryan on #15Seconds tonight.

The talented Pembroke native just released a true work of art called “Don’t Panic” — an album he recorded IN HIS CAR and in the South Shore warehouse where he works full time!

Check out Terence Ryan’s new song Nothing and TELL US what you think…

