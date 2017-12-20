Congrats to one of the most talented Boston artists this decade, PVRIS who just took home a bunch of trophies at the 2017 Boston Music Awards and are definitely one of our Best Of 2017!

Check out their video for What’s Wrong and TELL US what you think!

The Lowell, MA trio including Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski, and Brian MacDonald were first featured on MIX 104.1 back in 2014 and we’re proud to count ourselves among their many fans here in Boston.

I highly recommend not only buying their music, but catch a live show, too–you won’t be disappointed!

See ALL the BEST OF 2017 artists!

Check out all of the artists we featured in 2017 HERE.

More: Facebook | Instagram

Follow @ThisIsPVRIS

Follow @matthewreid

Follow @mix1041

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should feature on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!