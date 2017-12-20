Congrats to Orlando, FL artist Tayler Beuno – not only is she on our Best Of 2017 list, she signed a record deal earlier this year, too!

Check out her song Technically Single and TELL US what you think:

See ALL the BEST OF 2017 artists!

Check out all of the artists we featured in 2017 HERE.

(From our feature earlier this year):

Three years ago we introduced you to a super talented up-and-coming artist named Tayler Buono who sings, plays guitar and piano, and writes song too.

Well, tonight we’ve got a #15Seconds update for you. The Orlando native is back with a great new original called Something About You. Check it out and tell us what you think!

And take a listen to her cover of Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift:

More: Facebook | Instagram | TaylerBuono.com

Follow @TaylerBuono

Follow @matthewreid

Follow @mix1041

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should feature on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!