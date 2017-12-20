Credit: Admedia, Inc / SIPA USA

By: Eric Donnelly

Catt Sadler has been a staple on E! News for decades.

Recently, the entertainment journalist / host took to her blog theCATTWALK to explain why she has decided to leave E! News. The reason is plain and simple — the network would not pay her an equal salary compared with her “tv husband” Jason Kennedy.

“More recently, when E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years.”

In the post, she explains she had no desire to leave her job, and she wants women everywhere to make sure they know their worth. “Females refuse to remain silent on issues that matter most because without our voices, how will we invoke lasting change? How can we make it better for the next generation of girls if we do not stand for what is fair and just today?”

With her two decades of experience in this industry, she will definitely be a force for whatever project she takes on next.

