By Hayden Wright

“Last Christmas” by Wham! has a special place in the contemporary Christmas music canon and countless artists have covered it: The song appears on Gwen Stefani’s holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas and the No Doubt frontwoman stopped by The Tonight Show to perform it live. Gwen’s arrangement ditches New Wave synthesizers in favor of plucky So-Cal guitar vibes and a string section.

“To write and be part of [fans’] holidays … musically, that would be my dream,” Stefani told host Jimmy Fallon. “It kind of sounds like a No Doubt record in a way.”

Gwen got into the Christmas spirit with a flowing see-through floor-length gown and strands of garland all over the stage, as snowflake graphics fell behind her.

Watch Gwen perform “Last Christmas” below.