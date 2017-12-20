By Scott T. Sterling
Katy Perry, meet Marie Antoinette.
Perry’s new music video for “Hey Hey Hey” is all about the French Revolution, complete with stunning period costuming and gravity-defying coiffures.
“After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it’s all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy,” Perry shared on Instagram regarding the new clip. “Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you. ‘Hey Hey Hey’ is one of my favorite songs from ‘Witness’ and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me. So ho, ho, ho; and hey, hey, hey; and happy holidays.”
Watch Katy’s video for “Hey Hey Hey” below.