Kesha has shared a heartfelt message of support for anyone going through the personal and mental health challenges that often come with the holidays.

“The holiday season is supposed to be the most festive and fun time of the year but sometimes it can quickly become a stressful and emotional time. All those plans and expectations of joy can turn tougher than they sound,” the singer shared at the start of a length Twitter thread.

“This is especially true for those of us who struggle with mental illness — be it depression, anxiety, addiction or any other challenges. The holidays break your routine. Sometimes, you’re forced to spend time with family you rarely see and don’t always get along with,” Kesha continued. “Or maybe you’re alone when everyone else is with family. Or you are off from work, with more time to think troubling thoughts. Or you are at work and can’t be with those you love. Or you are thrust into party situations that tempt your demons.”

“It was during the holidays when I hit a low moment and with the help of my mother decided to seek help for my eating disorder,” the singer revealed. “Around the holidays, I often feel like I’m supposed to be everywhere, with everyone — all with the added guilt that it’s the season of giving. To fight this, I’ve developed a mantra: It’s not selfish to take time for yourself.”

Kesha goes on to suggest ways to cope, including taking a walk in nature and talking to a trusted friend or therapist. She also recommends a pair of meditation apps.

“It’s not your responsibility to try to make the whole world happy,” the singer implored. “And most importantly just remember to give yourself a break!”

