Credit: Dreamstime

By: Eric Donnelly

The Italians are not happy!

According to The New York Times, the city of Rome, Italy did not do a good job at picking this year’s tree. The 72-foot tall Norway spruce in Rome’s Piazza Venezia is basically a giant version of a Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

Check it out below:



The symbol of an endless Rome decadence. “SPELACCHIO”, the frail and shabby Christmas Tree of the Eternal City recently set in Piazza Venezia, has sadly died just after a couple of weeks. #italy pic.twitter.com/DtXiaEoMT4 — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) December 19, 2017

Big fan of Rome's Christmas tree for looking how we all feel pic.twitter.com/WeQBlPkt8R — steves (@_sshaw) December 20, 2017

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Covers Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

“The tree was quickly nicknamed Spelacchio, or Mangy, because so many of its dead needles were dropping off, leaving the tree looking a bit bare…Some likened the scruffy tree to a toilet brush.” Not exactly what you want your tree to be compared to.

Maybe they’ll do better next year?