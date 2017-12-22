Out of the mouths of babes…that’s exactly what we’re trying to decipher! Gregg Daniels’ son Cruz is 20 months and talking up a storm, so Gregg decided to quiz Freddy and Amanda on some common holiday words and phrases. Play along and see how many you can get!

