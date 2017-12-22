Filed Under:babbling, Baby, Christmas, Cruz, cruz speaks, gregg and freddy, Gregg Daniels, Holiday, Mix1041



Out of the mouths of babes…that’s exactly what we’re trying to decipher! Gregg Daniels’ son Cruz is 20 months and talking up a storm, so Gregg decided to quiz Freddy and Amanda on some common holiday words and phrases. Play along and see how many you can get!

Follow Gregg Daniels, Fast Freddy, & Amanda Giles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Call us in studio anytime to share your story 617-931-1234, or email Gregg at gdaniels@mix1041.com. Listen to us weekday afternoons from 2pm-7pm on Mix 104.1 and on the Radio.com app.

