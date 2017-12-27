By: Eric Donnelly
What a great way to kick off the new year!
Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to let everyone know she is expecting baby number 2 in 2018! Her first child, Maddie, is 9-years-old.
Check out the adorable announcement below:
Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister👶🏼2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY…….. #12DaysofJLS
“2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY” she wrote on the post. Britney Spears also took to Twitter to let everyone know how excited she is!
Congrats Jamie Lynn!