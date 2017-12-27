Credit: Admedia, Inc / SIPA USA

By: Eric Donnelly

What a great way to kick off the new year!

Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to let everyone know she is expecting baby number 2 in 2018! Her first child, Maddie, is 9-years-old.

Check out the adorable announcement below:



RELATED: Britney Spears Set for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018′

“2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY” she wrote on the post. Britney Spears also took to Twitter to let everyone know how excited she is!

Congrats Jamie Lynn!

