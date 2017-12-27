Credit: Shakira 'El Dorado' Album Cover

We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer…

Shakira took to Instagram to let her fans know that she is going to need more time to heal before she can tour. The “Coconut Tree” singer is pushing her El Dorado World Tour back until June.

“Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal.”

She went on to say, “I am very proud of this show; I feel it’s my best yet, since it has a repertoire filled with heartfelt songs and exciting moments of music and dance. I really can’t wait for June!”

The updated tour dates are below:

Europe:

June 5, 2018 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 7, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

June 9, 2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

June 13, 2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

June 14, 2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

June 17, 2018 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle

June 19, 2018 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal

June 21, 2018 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

June 22, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

June 25, 2018 Montpellier, France Park & Suites Arena

June 28, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

June 30, 2018 Bilbao, Spain Bilbao Exhibition Centre

July 1, 2018 La Coruña, Spain Coliseum de Coruña

July 3, 2018 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center

July 6, 2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi

July 7, 2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi

North America:

Aug. 3, 2018 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 4, 2018 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 7, 2018 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Aug. 8, 2018 – Montreal, QB – Bell Centre

Aug. 10, 2018 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11, 2018 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 14, 2018 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Aug. 15, 2018 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Aug. 17, 2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Aug. 18, 2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Aug. 21, 2018 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 22, 2018 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug. 24, 2018 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug. 26, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Aug. 28, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Aug. 31, 2018 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 1, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Garden Arena

Sept. 5, 2018 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Sept. 6, 2018 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center