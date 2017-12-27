By: Eric Donnelly
We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer…
Shakira took to Instagram to let her fans know that she is going to need more time to heal before she can tour. The “Coconut Tree” singer is pushing her El Dorado World Tour back until June.
Here is her message to her fans:
“Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal.”
She went on to say, “I am very proud of this show; I feel it’s my best yet, since it has a repertoire filled with heartfelt songs and exciting moments of music and dance. I really can’t wait for June!”
The updated tour dates are below:
Europe:
June 5, 2018 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
June 7, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
June 9, 2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
June 13, 2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
June 14, 2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
June 17, 2018 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
June 19, 2018 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal
June 21, 2018 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
June 22, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
June 25, 2018 Montpellier, France Park & Suites Arena
June 28, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena
June 30, 2018 Bilbao, Spain Bilbao Exhibition Centre
July 1, 2018 La Coruña, Spain Coliseum de Coruña
July 3, 2018 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center
July 6, 2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi
July 7, 2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi
North America:
Aug. 3, 2018 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 4, 2018 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 7, 2018 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Aug. 8, 2018 – Montreal, QB – Bell Centre
Aug. 10, 2018 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11, 2018 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Aug. 14, 2018 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Aug. 15, 2018 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Aug. 17, 2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Aug. 18, 2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Aug. 21, 2018 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 22, 2018 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug. 24, 2018 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug. 26, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Aug. 28, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Aug. 31, 2018 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 1, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Garden Arena
Sept. 5, 2018 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Sept. 6, 2018 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center