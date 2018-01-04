Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are here to remind us that the deep freeze and snow many are facing today is only temporary. The pop stars posted snow-melting photos of themselves enjoying their time at the beach as part of their start of the new year.

In her share from the beach, Spears poses with her two sons and dons a yellow bikini, a wide-brimmed hat and mirrored shades.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!! 🕶🌴🌊⭐️,” She captioned the post.

Lady Gaga’s post shows her checking in from a tropical location as well, wearing a gorgeous white bikini and reflecting on her wishes for the new year.

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she wrote.

Check out their posts below.