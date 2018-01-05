This season on “The Bachelor”, four of the women are named ‘Lauren,’ and it’s now the most common name for a contestant. There have been 15 Laurens in 22 seasons. Who hosts “The Bachelor”
Kenny Loggins will turn 70 on Sunday. In which of these three films did he not make a hit record for the soundtrack? Footloose, Top Gun or Rocky?
20 years ago today Sonny Bono died in a skiing accident. Name Sonny & Cher’s only #1 song.
Alex Trebek just revealed he had brain surgery last month to remove blood clots from a fall he suffered in October. What actor portrayed Trebek in the famous “Celebrity Jeopardy” skits from SNL?
The Golden Globe Awards are this weekend. What Late Night host will be hosting the show?
Serena Williams isn’t ready to return to tennis. She’s withdrawn from the Australian Open, just 10 days before it started. Which of these is not a surface used for Tennis Courts? – Clay, Grass or Dirt?
A contestant on “The Price Is Right” set a new record by winning $39,200 playing Plinko on yesterday’s show. On the show how many contestants are called to “come on down” and guess the actual retail price of an item at a time?
The Guns N’ Roses “Not in This Lifetime” tour is now the fourth most successful tour of all time at $475 million. Which of these three bands has the most successful tour ever? – U2, The Rolling Stones or Coldplay?
Kevin Bacon shared an Instagram video of his wife dancing in their kitchen on New Years Eve. They’ve been married 29 years. What is his wife’s name?
Norman Reedus is 49 today. What is his character’s name on The Walking Dead?
Mary J. Blige will be honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony next week. True or False : President Trump has a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Fans of the show “Prison Break” should be happy as it was announced there is a “new iteration” of the show in development at the network. What network airs and owns the rights to Prison Break?
It’s official: The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will NOT air this year. HBO announced it’ll premiere sometime in 2019. On the show what is the name of the castle the Starks rule in in the north?
Animaniacs is returning after 20 years! Hulu has ordered two seasons and it will return all your favorite characters such as Pinky & The Brain. In the show Brain devises a new way to try and do what every episode?
48 years ago today “All My Children” premiered on ABC. It ran all way up until 2011. What fictional upscale Philadelphia suburb did the show take place in?