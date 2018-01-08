- 16 years ago today Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas died of liver cancer at the age of 70. In what significant way are Wendy’s hamburgers different than other fast food chains?
- Stephen Hawking is 76 today. He’s appeared seven different times for cameos on what currently airing TV show?
- Christina Aguilera announced the death of her dog Stinky on Friday. She said, quote, “I had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky down last night after an amazing 17 years together!” Name Christina’s first ever #1 single in her career.
- The family adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the number one movie in North America, earning $36 million this weekend. In the original film what was “Jumanji”?
- North Korean dictator King Jong-Un is 34 today. Name the 2014 James Franco Seth Rogen movie where they were hired by the CIA to assassinate the president of North Korea.
- Betty White is almost 96 years old… she credits her longevity to vodka and hot dogs. What was her character’s name in the Golden Girls?
- For some reason Fred Durst of all people decided to make an impassioned plea to Donald Trump to “stop this manipulation and raise the bar.” What is the name of the popular 90’s band Durst still fronts to this day
- Lady Gaga, Pink and Childish Gambino will be performing at the Grammy’s this year. Childish Gambino is also a very successful actor, writer and stand up comic. What is his real name?
- 60 years ago today Bobby Fisher won his first championship at age 14. What is Bobby Fisher known for and even had movies made about him over?
- Jeremy Renner turned 47 yesterday. What is his characters Superhero name in the”Avengers” franchise?
- 18-year-old Kiernan Shipka from “Mad Men” will star in Netflix’s reboot of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”. In the original sitcom what was Salem?
- “Big Little Lies” was a big winner at the Golden Globes taking home 4 awards. Who plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie on the show?
- David Letterman put out a trailer for his Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”. It premieres on Friday. Who replaced David Letterman on his Late Night show?
- 24 years ago today Tonya Harding won her second national Figure Skating Championship. What Actress plays her in the new film “I, Tonya.”?
- It would have been Elvis Presley’s birthday today! What decade did the king pass away in? the 60’s 70’s or 80’s?