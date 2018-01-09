We first featured tonight’s #15Seconds artist back in 2015 and Cody Fry is back with an absolutely beautiful song.

I’ve been dying to play this for you guys for over a month, but it came out just as we had started our Best Of 2017. And this one is worth the wait…

This song is like an audio Pixar movie. Seriously, Cody makes you FEEL things, he paints a cinematic vision with this music — you can actually SEE a movie in your mind as you listen to this song.

Take a listen to Flying and TELL US what you think!

