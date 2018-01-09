Steve Carrell finally met Kelly Clarkson at the Golden Globes. 12 years after he screamed this in what movie?
18 years ago today Malcolm in the Middle premiered on FOX. Who played Malcolm?
Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean is 40 today. Who is the oldest Backstreet Boy?
Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher are already signed on for the new “Shaft” reboot, “Son of Shaft”. What is Shaft’s occupation?
Disney is being accused of tanning white people to use them as extras in the live-action “Aladdin” movie. What is the name of the city that is the central location of “Aladdin”?
Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff have called it quits after more than 5 years of dating. Name the TV show Lena starred in from 2012-2017.
Pink will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on February 4th. Who is Pinks former Motocross star husband?
Jackass personality Bam Margera was arrested for drunk driving on Sunday morning. Who was the ringleader and creator of Jackass that ended up in some actual Hollywood movies such as The Dukes of Hazzard and Men in Black 2?
Cole Sprouse caught a fan googling him in an ice cream shop in Hawaii and took a picture for Instagram. What is the name of Cole’s also famous twin brother?
Brad Pitt ponied up $120,000 at a charity gala to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with star Emilia Clarke, only to be outbid by an unnamed individual. The next GOT season isn’t releasing until 2019 and it will be the finale one. What season of the show will it be?
If a revival of “The Office” actually happens, there’s a good chance Pam will be there. Jenna Fischer says, quote, “I think [it’s] a great idea.” Who was Pam’s main love interest on “The Office”?
13 Years ago today Motley Crue singer Vince Neil married his girlfriend, Lia Gerardini, in Vegas. The wedding was officiated by Vince’s former Surreal Life housemate MC Hammer. – What channel did the Surreal Life air on?
Several ‘Oprah Winfrey For President’ hash-tags have been trending since her powerful speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday. In what big media market did Oprah get her daytime talkshow start?
Actor J.K. Simmons is 63. He won an Oscar for Whiplash and was also Jonah Jameson in the first Spiderman trilogy but lately he’s best known for commercials for what insurance company?
President Trump was on the field for the national anthem before last night’s college football championship . . . and it looked like he didn’t know the words to the song. Finish the Lyric : “And the rocket’s red glare, The bombs bursting in air.”