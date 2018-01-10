When ABC brings back “American Idol”, they won’t be bringing back the bad auditions. One of the execs says, quote, “It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them.” Maybe the most famous bad auditions was this man who sang Ricky Martin’s She Bangs off Key in 2004. What’s his name?
Kelly Clarkson is pro-spanking. She says, quote, “My parents spanked me and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it. I’m from the South, y’all, so we get spankings.” True or False : Kelly Clarkson has never had a song reach #1 overall.
It would have been Ray Bolger’s birthday. He played the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz. What didn’t the scarecrow have that he was going to see the wizard to get?
Comic book legend Stan Lee has been accused of sexually harassing the nurses who care for him at his home in L.A. Which of these characters is not a Stan Lee Original? – Superman , Spiderman or The Hulk
Today In 1999, “The Sopranos” premiered on HBO. What was the name of Tony’s Nephew/protégé in the show?
Evan Handler is 57 today. He played Charlottes husband on “Sex and the City”. Besides Charlotte name the three other main girls from “Sex and the City”
Pizza Hut is working with Toyota to develop new fleet of self-driving delivery trucks. Which of these is the highest grossing Pizza chain in the U.S.? Pizza Hut, Domino’s or Papa Johns?
Dominic West, David Oyelowo, & Lily Collins to star in a Les Miserables mini-series. West played Detective Jimmy McNulty in what HBO series?
Roseanne Barr went out of her way to explain why her character on the Roseanne revival is a Trump supporter saying that she feels it was just realistic. What was the name of Roseanne’s sister on the show?
Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, but his prognosis is good. What year did he run for President against Obama as the Republican nominee?
Hugh Grant and his girlfriend are expecting their third child. Name the gorgeous English actress Grant dated for 13 years before separating in 2000
Michael Douglas spoke out ahead of pending misconduct allegations to deny them. Name his famous wife.
Rose McGowan, refusing to call Harvey Weinstein by name, says legal action by the man she calls “the monster” is forcing her to sell her house to fight him. McGowan had a cameo appearance in this 1996 comedy starring Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin.
Chris Hemsworth is going to be on Jimmy Kimmel tonight. What country are he and Liam from?
27 years ago today Quincy Jones set the record for lifetime Grammy nominations. He’s currently up to 79. Name his actress daughter who played Anne on Parks & Rec.