Credit: Press Association / SIPA USA

By: Eric Donnelly

BIG REPUTATION!

Get ready Swifties — Taylor Swift has confirmed that the music video for her smash-hit track “End Game” ft. Future and Ed Sheeran is officially dropping tomorrow! There were some rumors circling around earlier this week, but now it’s confirmed.

Before it drops, Good Morning America will actually be showing a trailer for the video. Here’s their announcement:



No word yet on if the featured artists will appear in the video or not. It was rumored Katy Perry might make a cameo because when Taylor was filming people claimed they saw someone who looked like Perry, but it’s all rumors.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long for the video!!