Actor Patrick Dempsey turns 52 over the weekend. What was his characters name on Grey’s Anatomy?
An I Love the 80’s tour is coming to Boston that includes Tommy Tutone. In their song about a girl named Jenny what is the phone number they sing? (AUDIO QUESTION)
The station with the rights to the Super Bowl is charging $5 million for a 30 second ad. The network expects to amem $500 million in ad revenue from the big game. What channel is the Super Bowl airing on this year?
20th Century Fox has moved up the Deadpool 2 release date to May 18th. What is Deadpool’s real name?
People magazine claims Diet Coke has created four new flavors including ginger lime and twisted mango. When was Diet Coke introduced to the world? 1965 or 1982?
Chelsea Handler went off on Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Twitter basically accusing him of being a closeted gay man. Name the platinum selling rapper Handler used to date?
Camila Cabello tells the NY Times that she was hurt when Fifth Harmony took a shot at her during the MTV Video Music Awards. What is Cabello’s first smash hit single that is currently #2 on the charts?
In Touch Weekly Magazine claims Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s divorce may be turning ugly as Chris is having major problems with Anna’s new boyfriend co-parenting their son. He is one of 4 attractive leading men all named Chris who Hollywood refers to as “The Chrises”. Name the other three.
The NY Daily News claims Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin have opted to settle their divorce out of court so they don’t embarrass their young son. What was Weiner’s occupation before his sexting scandals broke?
Ronda Rousey was spotted having dinner with Triple H of the WWE fueling speculation that she’s going to join the world of pro wrestling. She’d already have a built in finishing move from the UFC. What was the name of the submission Rousey finished 9 of her 12 fights with?
Cardi B is NOT afraid to respond to her haters on social media and she doesn’t care if some people think it’s a bad idea. She says the name stage name Cardi B actually came from an alcohol. Which one?
Sting and Shaggy are doing a reggae album together. What band did Sting raise to fame with?
“Friends” recently hit Netflix in the U.K., and British Millennials have apparently been shocked at how it’s filled with now considered offensive plotlines. What is the name of the peroxide blonde haired manager of Central Perk, the coffee shop the friends hang out in.
LL Cool J turns 50 over the weekend. What does LL Cool J stand for?
47 years ago today “All In the Family” premiered on TV. What was the name of outspoken, narrow minded Patriarch on “All In The Family”?