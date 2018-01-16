Instagram: @karsonwithak

Karson just has the best luck. He was pulled over (rightfully so) TWICE this weekend and things could not have gone smoother or nicer or less “ticket-y” either time. Kennedy is CONVINCED if the shoe was on the other foot it would have turned out differently for her. So we decided to do a reenactment of the situation if it was her!

