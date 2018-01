Credit: Dreamtsime

There was an accidental alert sent out in the state of Hawaii over the weekend claiming that an intercontinental missile was headed for the island. It turned out to be a mistake and the guy who sent it out was reassigned to a different position. What would you have done in that situation and did you ever make a big mistake at your job?

