Today in 1929 Popeye the sailor man first appeared as a comic strip. What does Popeye eat that makes him so strong?
Halsey says her favorite slang word is “tight”. She was the musical guest on SNL over the weekend. Who did she bring out on stage to perform their song “Him & I” together?
Floyd Mayweather just put out an Instagram video of him getting his Vladimir Putin on and riding a horse on the beach shirtless. Floyd was part of the biggest fight in combat sports history, at least monetarily, back in August when he fought this Irish UFC champion in a boxing match. What’s his name?
Paula Deen has a new cooking show on something called RFD-TV. Deen had a big controversy back in 2013 that lost her shows, sponsors and endorsements. What was it about?
Joffrey from “Game of Thrones” topped a list of the ‘Brattiest Teens in TV History.’. What was Joffrey’s last name
Teen Vogue claims Ben & Jerry’s is launching two new vegan ice cream flavors. What ice cream shop is known for their original slogan “31 flavors” because you could have one for every day of the month?
Calvin Harris turns 34 today. Name the Pop Star he dated for 15 months ending back in summer of 2016.
It would have been Andy Kaufman’s birthday today. What famous comedic actor portrayed him in the 1999 film about Kaufman’s life and work called “Man On The Moon”?
Producers say The new “Heathers” TV show will be a lot different from the 1988 movie. Who played Veronica in the film?
Simone Biles has revealed that she too was abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar saying quote “I’m not afraid anymore”. How many Gold Medals did Biles win at the Rio Summer Olympics? 2 or 4?
A new report predicts that Apple’s App Store could overtake the entire global box office in total revenue in 2018. Apple is poised to make at least $100 million per day from the App Store this year. According to Apple what was their most downloaded app of 2017? Bitmoji, Snapchat or Youtube?
Maury Povich is 79 today! What is his show “Maury” best known for doing?
Page Six claims Kim and Kanye became parents on Monday for the third time when their surrogate gave birth. What are the names of their first two kids?
There are reports Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy, reportedly warned her about working on a film with Woody Allen. She says quote ”I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click.” Which of these is NOT a Woody Allen movie? Annie Hall or When Harry Met Sally?
Lucasfilm released the official synopsis for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” yesterday. It stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and explores his earlier life before joining the Rebel Alliance. What was Solo’s occupation then