By Jon Wiedehorn

When Louis Tomlinson found out that a nine-year-old One Direction fan suffering from cerebral palsy needed $10,000 for medical expenses, he happily donated the full amount.

Tomlinson made the donation to the fundraising page for 1D fan Rylee Sanord, which was created by Rylee’s sister MaKayley Sanford who shared the news of the musician’s gesture,

“This was the MOST pleasant thing to wake up to this morning,” wrote MaKayley yesterday (Jan. 16) when she saw Tomlinson’s donation. “Thank you for making my mom and I cry tears of happiness. You mean SO much to my family, and this is absolutely amazing. I honestly can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done.”

Following Tomlinson’s donation, MaKayley raised to target amount on the fundraising campain to $15,000.

“We are forever grateful for the 1d members and fans,” added Rylee’s mom Lisa. “We can never thank everyone enough for the donations and shares. All this is for Rylee…The journey to give this little girl the best life possible.”

In her YouCaring post, MacKayley wrote:

“Rylee is nine years old and has bilateral close-lipped schizencephaly which ultimately causes her cerebral palsy,” reads the page.

“Schizencephaly is a very rare brain malformation which means her brain has two clefts on it. When she was born the doctors told us she would never smile or do anything. We were devastated but she has been proving those doctors wrong.”

In the post, Sanford also spoke about the musicians and music that brightens her sister’s day.

“A little bit about Rylee is she loves music and animals. She can also be quite sassy but we love it. She loves Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Jojo Siwa, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. She is a true warrior and always has a smile on her face….Thank you for any amount you are able to give.”

See the YouCaring Donation page for Rylee Sanford here.