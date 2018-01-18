Tune in tonight at 10:40pm for the World Premiere of HONEY from Boston singer/songwriter Jenna Lotti.

The new track from the Milton, MA singer/songwriter officially drops tomorrow (Friday 1/19/18) and is her first release since moving to Los Angeles.

This one is pure pop goodness that we think you’re gonna love…

