- Ingrid Michaelson loves “Stranger Things” so much she’s making an album based on it. Which of these is an Ingrid Michaelson song? –
Girls Chase Boys or Fight Song?
- NBC has tapped Katie Couric to co-host the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics. What month do the Winter Olympics start?
- Today in 1975, “The Jeffersons” debuted on CBS. It lasted 11 seasons. Finish this lyric from the awesome theme song.
- Jason Segel is 38 today. He actually went full frontal in one of his movies that also starred Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Russell Brand. What’s it called?
- The women on “The View” aren’t sure Aziz Ansari should be raked over the coals over the recently surfaced sexual misconduct claims. What is the name of the Netflix show Aziz both created and stars in that won him a Golden Globe?
- Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino had agreed to plead guilty to tax fraud and could face up to 15 years in prison. The Situation rose to fame on the tv show Jersey Shore where he coined the term “a grenade”. What was a grenade on the Jersey Shore?
- Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are getting around $1 million an episode for Season 2 of “Big Little Lies”. What network does the show air on?
- On this date in 1952, Curly from the 3 Stooges died. There was a bit of a rotating cast of Stooges over the years. Name two of the other Stooges.
- Sarah Hyland from “Modern Family” posted some Instagram pictures of herself nude in a bathtub saying “I like to think of these photos as moments of art and expression suspended in time.” What does her dad Phil Dunphy do for work on Modern Family?
- There are reports claiming the plot of “Creed 2” is going to revolve around Apollo Creed’s son fighting Ivan Drago son. Which movie in the “Rocky” Franchise did Ivan Drago fight Apollo Creed, killing him in the process?
- Justin Timberlake says that the ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ came up during his talks to headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, but not much was said about it. He also says that he and Janet Jackson have made peace. Who has more #1 hits in their career Janet or Justin?
- Vanessa Lachey says her husband Nick is sexy when he changes diapers. And Nick says he’s happy to do it. What was the name of Nick and Jessica Simpson’s reality show that aired on MTV?
- Amber Rose is getting breast reduction surgery today. She told her doctor she’s looking forward to wearing spaghetti straps. She has a child with a rapper who collabed with Charlie Puth for maybe the biggest song of 2015. What was it?
- Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are all suited up for a new photo from the sequel of Rudd’s Marvel Superhero movie. What superhero does Rudd portray?
- Today in 1998, “Titanic” won four Golden Globes, including Best Drama and Best Director. In the film Rose wanted Jack to quote “I want you to Draw me. Draw me like one of your ___ girls.”