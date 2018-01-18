Photo: Courtesy Columbia

By Hayden Wright

Haim have announced their touring itinerary for 2018.

The group tweeted a video announcing the tour, which will kick off April 3 in Portland, Oregon and wrap up May 28 in Morrison, Colorado. In the clip, the sisters perform choreography to the theme song of Sister, Sister — the 1990s switched-at-birth comedy starring Tia and Tamera Mowry.

Watch the fun clip, and see all the of the sibling’s tour dates below.

PRESENTING THE SISTER SISTER SISTER TOUR PART 1✨ tickets on sale January 26th for more info go to… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

HAIM (@HAIMtheband) January 18, 2018

4/3 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall *

4/4 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

4/6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

4/7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

4/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *

4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

4/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

4/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

4/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *

4/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium *

5/1 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

5/3 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

5/4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

5/7 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

5/8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

5/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *

5/11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

5/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

5/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* = w/ Lizzo

# = w/ Lizzo and Maggie Rogers

