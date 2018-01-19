Public health officials are once again warning kids not to lick cold poles. They say it is because of children imitating a certain iconic Holiday movie where the character Flick gets his tongue stuck to the pole after a triple dog dare. Name the Holiday movie.
People have asked Hulk Hogan to run for either the Senate or governor in Florida, and he thinks he could win. What does Hulk Hogan call his fan base?
The TV spinoff of Bad Boys starring Gabrielle Union has officially gotten a pilot order from NBC. In the movie franchise what is the occupation of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s characters?
Today in 1840 Antartica was discovered! About how many people live in Antartica during the winter months? 1,000 or 100,000?
Rainn Wilson is 52. He played Dwight on “The Office”. What was the name of the HR guy on The Office that Steve Carrel’s character absolutely loathed?
Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton is 42 today. Name two of the other Spice Girl nicknames.-
24 years ago today Bob Marley was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. What was the name of Marley’s band he started with before going solo?
It’s exactly two weeks until Groundhog Day. In what state do they do the bring out Punxsutawney Phil to predict the weather?
Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage are facing off in a teaser ad for their upcoming SuperBowl spot that promotes Doritos’ new spicy Blaze chips and Mountain Dew’s clear Ice drink. Both products are owned by Pepsi. Which Doritos flavor is the most purchased Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch?
Ellen Pompeo has renewed her contract on Grey’s Anatomy through seasons 15 and 16, making her the highest-paid dramatic actress on TV — at a record $20 million per year. What is the CURRENT name of the hospital where Grey’s anatomy takes place?
A first grade class in Jacksonville put together a “manual” to help the team beat the Patriots this Weekend. One kid’s advice was, quote, “Intercept the ball. Score touchdowns. Eat lots of chicken.” What is Jacksonville’s team name and logo?
Dead & Company announced their summer tour dates and they will be coming to xfinity center in Mansfield. What ladies man musician has been touring with them as the front man and even played Fenway park with them last year?
A new trailer for the “Tomb Raider” reboot just dropped. Who starred in the original two movies as Lara Croft?
Jon Bon Jovi says his bands Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction is going to be a party. ”Every kid who ever strummed a tennis racket or broomstick in the mirror hopes to be in a band. One in a billion of those gets to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” True or False : Jon has never released a solo album outside of Bon Jovi.
YouTube is pulling all clips of the Tide Pod Challenge. According to 2017 sales what is the biggest selling liquid laundry detergent in the U.S. – Tide or Gain