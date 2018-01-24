Filed Under:15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2018, indie, Jack Vandervelde, Local, My Mind, open-mixfest, unsigned

23 year old Boston singer/songwriter Jack Vandervelde is BACK in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight.

Jack was one of our Open Mixfest Finalists back in 2015 and has been working on some new music while finishing school. Take a listen to his brand new song My Mind and TELL US what you think! It’s a “yes” for me…

img 5247 1 15 Seconds | Jack Vandervelde My Mind

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

