Credit: Press Association / SIPA USA

Have you ever tried to get one of your significant others friends on your side to help do your dirty work? Because Gisele did just that with Tom’s good friend Jay Feely in an attempt to convince him to retire and stop sending us to Super Bowls. We’re gonna have to talk to that woman.

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.