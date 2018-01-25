Credit: Dreamstime

<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/wbmxfm-on-demand/should-you-face-time-in-the-gym-locker-room/embed?style=artwork” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″></iframe

Boston comic Don Zollo happens to know producer Dan and they are friends on Facebook. Dan saw Don go on a rant about dudes Face timing while in the locker room at the gym and we had to get the full story from him.

Is this acceptable behavior in society today or is Don right to say something?

