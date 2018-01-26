Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga’s Joanne is nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, and today the pop icon released a stripped down version of the album’s title track along with an accompanying video.

The artsy, retro video for the song features Gaga wandering streets and train tracks while carrying her guitar. A combination of black-and-white shots and over saturated, ’70s retro film colors capture the spirit of the melancholy track. Joanne was named after the singer’s late aunt, who died from lupus-related complications.

Gaga never met her aunt Joanne, but in 2016 she revealed how her death affected her family.

“Joanne is about living every day as if it’s my last,” she told Billboard. “My father’s sister died when she was 19 — that was Joanne, my aunt. This was the center of the pain in my family. Growing up, I never understood what the tears of my family were about.”

Gaga’s label Interscope will be making a donation to the Lupus Research Alliance in Joanne’s honor to help further the fight for a cure.

Watch the video for the piano version of “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” below.