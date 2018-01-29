Filed Under:Bruno Mars, donald trump, Edgar Allen Poe, fox news, fred savage, grammys, Gucci, Ian McKellen, Jay-Z, k&k, Linkin Park, Nicole Eggert, Olympics, paul ryan, Scott Baio, sleeping beauty, Taco Bell, The Wonder Years, tide, tom selleck, Walt Disney
  1. Today in 1959 Walt Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” was released. What is the name of the Princess in Sleeping Beauty?
  2. Bruno Mars swept the big 3 categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards, winning Album and Record of the Year for “24K Magic” and Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like. Which of these is NOT a previous Bruno Mars album? – Unorthodox Jukebox, Doo-Wops & Hooligans or Versace Vernacular?
  3. Ian McKellen celebrated the 30th anniversary of his coming out. Who did he play in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit?
  4. Sorry to break it to you, but Nick Jonas says there’s no Jonas Brothers reunion in the works. What movie does Nick star in as Alex/Sea Plane McDonough that is currently in theaters?
  5. Greg Louganis is 58 today. He’s one of the greatest American Olympians of all time. What sport did he represent the U.S. in?
  1. Tom Selleck is 73 today. What has been the signature feature of Tom Selleck’s look over the years?
  2. Jay-Z took aim at President Trump in a CNN interview Saturday night. He said Trump is “missing the point”. What does CNN stand for?
  3. Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park dealt with his grief over the death of Chester Bennington by putting together a three song EP which he released yesterday. Which of these is NOT a Linkin Park song?
  4. The mom from “The Wonder Years” says the show ended in 1993 because of a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fred Savage and Jason Hervey. On the show who did Savage’s character Kevin Arnold have a crush on?
  5. Market News claims Tide Pods are being talked about on social media every six seconds. What is the Tide logo on all its products?
  1. Taco Bell debuted their new Nacho Fries late last week. Taco Bell used to run an awesome ad campaign with a Chihuahua as its main spokesperson. What was the slogan used by Taco Bell and the Chihuahua?
  2. Fox News claims Gucci is going to design Elton John’s wardrobe for his farewell tour. True or False : Gucci is NOT the name of the man who founded the line.
  3. Today in 1845 Edgar Allen Poe’s classic poem “The Raven” was released. Finish this line from the poem. “Quoth the Raven ____.”
  4. Nicole Eggert is claiming that Scott Baio molested her as a teen. What 80’s sitcom did the pair star in together?
  5. Paul Ryan is 48 today. He is a Politician. What is his current role?

 

