- Today in 1959 Walt Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” was released. What is the name of the Princess in Sleeping Beauty?
- Bruno Mars swept the big 3 categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards, winning Album and Record of the Year for “24K Magic” and Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like. Which of these is NOT a previous Bruno Mars album? – Unorthodox Jukebox, Doo-Wops & Hooligans or Versace Vernacular?
- Ian McKellen celebrated the 30th anniversary of his coming out. Who did he play in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit?
- Sorry to break it to you, but Nick Jonas says there’s no Jonas Brothers reunion in the works. What movie does Nick star in as Alex/Sea Plane McDonough that is currently in theaters?
- Greg Louganis is 58 today. He’s one of the greatest American Olympians of all time. What sport did he represent the U.S. in?
- Tom Selleck is 73 today. What has been the signature feature of Tom Selleck’s look over the years?
- Jay-Z took aim at President Trump in a CNN interview Saturday night. He said Trump is “missing the point”. What does CNN stand for?
- Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park dealt with his grief over the death of Chester Bennington by putting together a three song EP which he released yesterday. Which of these is NOT a Linkin Park song?
- The mom from “The Wonder Years” says the show ended in 1993 because of a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fred Savage and Jason Hervey. On the show who did Savage’s character Kevin Arnold have a crush on?
- Market News claims Tide Pods are being talked about on social media every six seconds. What is the Tide logo on all its products?
- Taco Bell debuted their new Nacho Fries late last week. Taco Bell used to run an awesome ad campaign with a Chihuahua as its main spokesperson. What was the slogan used by Taco Bell and the Chihuahua?
- Fox News claims Gucci is going to design Elton John’s wardrobe for his farewell tour. True or False : Gucci is NOT the name of the man who founded the line.
- Today in 1845 Edgar Allen Poe’s classic poem “The Raven” was released. Finish this line from the poem. “Quoth the Raven ____.”
- Nicole Eggert is claiming that Scott Baio molested her as a teen. What 80’s sitcom did the pair star in together?
- Paul Ryan is 48 today. He is a Politician. What is his current role?