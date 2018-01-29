Photo: Mark Surridge

By Hayden Wright

At last night’s GRAMMY Awards, Ed Sheeran won trophies for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album—but he wasn’t there to accept awards for his single “Shape of You” and album Divide.

Sheeran may not have attended the ceremony but he shared an early-morning cat photo with a caption thanking the Recording Academy for the honors.

“Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night,” he wrote. “Thank you! This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx”

In the picture, his cat is splayed out on the ground, appearing to be perfectly content with life. The newly engaged singer has a lot to celebrate these days.

Check out Ed’s digital acceptance below.