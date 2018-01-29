Photo: Larry McCormack / Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to P!nk singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, Luke Bryan is confident she’ll hit it out of the park.

“P!nk is one of the best singers on planet Earth and I know she’s going to do an unbelievable job with the national anthem,” Combs told ET, having sung the Anthem at last year’s big game. “It’s pretty nerve-wracking, I’m sure she’ll kill it though. She’s been on the big stage for a lot of years, certainly even more than me, so I know she’ll do great and good luck, P!nk.”