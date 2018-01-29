Filed Under:decisions, Finances, football, k&k, married, money, NFL, Patriot's, Producer Mike, season tickets, wife
Credit: Dreamstime

Would you be mad if your husband did this without having a conversation with you first?

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on FacebookTwitter & Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live