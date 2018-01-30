By: Eric Donnelly
The GRAMMYs sparked a lot of controversy this year.
From Alessia Cara being the only solo woman to receive an award during the telecast to Lorde being the only woman nominated for Album of the Year and not being offered to perform, lots of people found problems with the show.
The next day the Recording Academy President Neil Portnow was asked by Variety about #GRAMMYsSoMale. Here’s a snippet of what he told the publication.
“It has to begin with…women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level…[They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”
The “step up” part of that sparked outrage and many female artists have weighed in on the issue on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say.