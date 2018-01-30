Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

By: Eric Donnelly

The GRAMMYs sparked a lot of controversy this year.

From Alessia Cara being the only solo woman to receive an award during the telecast to Lorde being the only woman nominated for Album of the Year and not being offered to perform, lots of people found problems with the show.

The next day the Recording Academy President Neil Portnow was asked by Variety about #GRAMMYsSoMale. Here’s a snippet of what he told the publication.

“It has to begin with…women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level…[They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”

The “step up” part of that sparked outrage and many female artists have weighed in on the issue on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say.



👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Another powerful woman, leading by example. We ALL have a responsibility to call out the absurd lack of equality everywhere we see it. I'm proud of ALL the women making incredible art in the face of continual resistance. ✊🏻

P.s VH1 Divas Live. https://t.co/RDmB7zRfId — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 30, 2018

Neil’s comment was absurd. Female artists came HARD in 2017. But the nominees are selected by peers and their opinion of the music. Which means it’s a conversation about the standards of which the ENTIRE INDUSTRY expects women to uphold. — h (@halsey) January 30, 2018

ugh bout 2 step up on 2 ur face.. women are making AMAZING music right now wtf is this dude talking about ????? https://t.co/EkijTA33QW — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 29, 2018