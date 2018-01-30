Tom Hanks will play Mr. Rogers in a movie called “You Are My Friend”. In Mr. Roger’s theme song what did he want you to be?
Some guy ran into Matthew Broderick on Long Island, and asked for a picture. So he asked Matthew’s “friend” to move out of the frame. He only realized later that Matthew’s “friend” was Jerry Seinfeld. Who has Broderick been married to since 97?
An online sportsbook has already put out the lines on some ridiculous prop bets you can make for the Super Bowl. Such as how many times “wardrobe malfunction” will be said during the broadcast. TRUE or FALSE : the Janet Jackson wardrode malfunction occurred during the first Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl?
The L.A. Clippers have traded power forward Blake Griffin to Detriot. What Kardashian/Jenner had a relationship with Griffin?
Wilmer Vilderrama is 38 today. He used to be Fez on “That 70’s Show” but now he plays Nick Torres on what hit show?
Jenny McCarthy arrived at the Grammys with blue hair. What actor did McCarthy date for five years before marrying Donnie Wahlberg?
Carrie Underwood got pulled over for speeding for the first time, but escaped a ticket. She says she cried in the car after. Finish this opening lyric from Underwood’s song “Before he cheats”. (AUDIO QUESTION)
the first ratings numbers are in for Sunday night’s Grammys, and they’re not good. An estimated 19.8 million people watched the annual ceremony, down 24% from 2017. Who hosted in 2017?
Today in 1969 The Beatles made their final public appearance as a group. Who was the first Beatle to pass away when he was shot by a crazed fan in 1980?
Ronda Rousey announced she is signed with WWE after making her debut at the Royal Rumble. Which of these action movie franchises did Rousey NOT appear in?- The Expendables, The Transporter or the Fast The Furious?
A “Saved by the Bell” pop-up restaurant in L.A. will officially open on May 1st. Who was the principle on “Saved By The Bell’
On this date in 1990, Russia’s first McDonald’s opened. What is the most populated city in Russia? – Moscow or St. Petersburg?
Phil Collins is 67 years old today. Name the song that this, one of the most famous drum solo moments in music history is in.
Former Governor Chris Christie is joining ABC as a contributor. What state did he Govern over?
Ed Sheeran bought a bunch of Lego sets to put together. But he couldn’t find the time to do it. So he ended up donating everything to a children’s hospital. What A-list actor voiced Emmet, the star of the Lego Movie?