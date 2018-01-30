Credit: Dreamtime

We are all about celebrating women who celebrate other women here on the Karson & Kennedy program. So Kennedy will be taking out some ladies on Valentines Day to go see the latest 50 shades installment and they will also get tickets to Taylor Swift at Gillette! Pretty great right? All you have to do is call in to 617-564-1041 and leave us a voicemail about why you should be included in Galentines Day!

