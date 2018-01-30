Filed Under:50 shades, galentine's day, k&k, Kennedy, ladies, Single, Taylor Swift Tickets, Valentine's Day, voicemail, women
Credit: Dreamtime

We are all about celebrating women who celebrate other women here on the Karson & Kennedy program. So Kennedy will be taking out some ladies on Valentines Day to go see the latest 50 shades installment  and they will also get tickets to Taylor Swift at Gillette! Pretty great right? All you have to do is call in to 617-564-1041 and leave us a voicemail about why you should be included in Galentines Day!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on FacebookTwitter & Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live