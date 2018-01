Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Salt and our traffic girl Annie hit Gilette stadium yesterday for the Patriots Super Bowl Send off Party and it was wild. But why are none of these kids in school?!

There is also a hilarious video on our Mix 104.1 Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/mix1041/

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.