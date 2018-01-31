Credit: Press Association / SIPA USA

By: Eric Donnelly

This is one of the best commercials in years!

Today, Amazon unveiled their Super Bowl commerical called “Alexa Loses Her Voice” and it’s perfection. It features famous personalities voicing the device, such as Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, and Cardi B who steals the spotlight.

Watch below:





“How far is Mars? How am I supposed to know I ain’t ever been there” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper sasses the boy who asks her in the 90-second clip. Amazon couldn’t have selected better personalities for this — CEO Jeff Bezos also stars in it!

Let’s hope Amazon continues this commercial with a new one during the game.