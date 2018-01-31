The DJ who got fired for groping Taylor Swift is working again in Mississippi under the name “Stonewall Jackson”. Is Stonewall Jackson a Confederate General or a Chain of Bar & Grills Down South?
Beck has announced some tour dates for this year. Back in 2015 Kanye had a fit on live TV when Beck won a Grammy over what artist?
Jim Cavizel is on board to return as Jesus in the sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” and he says it’s going to be “the biggest film in history.” Who wrote and directed the first film?
Prince’s estate says some mind blowing music he left behind is being mixed for a possible release. What is the name of Prince’s giant purple compound in Minnesota?
This SNL cast member went so viral on social media during the 2016 Summer Olympics NBC actually flew her to Rio to cover the event. She’ll back back for the Winter Olympics in February. What is her name?
Today in 2010, Avatar became the first film ever to gross over $2 billion worldwide. Which of these ladies was NOT in Avatar? Zoe Saldana, Michelle Rodriguez or Anne Hathaway?
Justin Timberlake turns 37 today. What is the name of JT’s new album which drops Feb. 2nd, Conveniently right before his Super Bowl Halftime performance?
Rob Gronkowski apparently has trouble pronouncing Minneapolis as he mispronounced the city while giving a weather report of it being quote “freezy freezy”. True or False : Minneapolis is the Capital of Minnesota.
Maze Runner: The Death Cure” knocked “Jumanji” from the top of the box office after three weeks, by opening with $23.5 million. Including this one how many Maze Runner movies has there been?
Major League Soccer announced it is awarding a franchise to David Beckham. David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn has a little bit of Instagram fame himself and is even dating this actress from “Kick-Ass” and “The Equalizer”.
Olympian Lolo jones says she went on a date with Blake Griffin but it was the worst date of her life. Blake was dating Kendall Jenner. That family loves them some NBA players. Name the player Kim was married to for 72 days before Kanye West.
The Star Tribune claims Sting and Darius Rucker will perform at a Super Bowl tailgate party before the Big Game. Tickets start at $1,700 piece. What unlikely partner is Sting releasing a Collaborative Reggae album with this year?
Two years ago today “Grease Live” aired on Fox. It starred Julianne Hough as Sandy, Vanessa Hudgens as Rizzo, and Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchie. They were all members of what girl group from Rydell High?
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will begin filming the third Bad Boys movie, ”Bad Boys for Life”, in August. Who plays Lawrence’s sister in the franchise who is a special agent in the DEA and also sleeping with Smiths character.
The employee who sent the false missile alert says he truly believed the U.S. was under attack. What state was the false ballistic missile threat in?