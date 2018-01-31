Filed Under:Galentines, k&k, Kennedy, ladies, Single, Taylor Swift, Valentine's Day, voice mail
Credit: Dreamstime

And they keep being hilarious! If you want to be a part of Galentines Day give Kenendy a call and leave a voice mail at 617-564-1041.

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on FacebookTwitter & Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live